Vehicle identified in deadly Michigan City hit-and-run

MICHIGAN CITY, Ind. (WNDU) - Michigan City Police have identified the type of vehicle involved in a deadly hit and run in mid-September.

Police say it’s a dark colored 2010-2017 GMC Terrain.

It should have damage to the right front headlight assembly, and also possibly the fender and right front fender.

46-year-old Tara Stevens was crossing Michigan Boulevard to head to a benefit at Creekside Bar and Grill when she was struck by the vehicle back on Sept. 12.

She died from her injuries just over a week later.

If you see a vehicle matching the description of the one involved in this hit and run, you’re asked to call Michigan City Police at 219-874-3221.

Copyright 2020 WNDU. All rights reserved.