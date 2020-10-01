Advertisement

Subway bread isn’t bread, Irish court says

(KOLNKGIN)
By Associated Press
Published: Oct. 1, 2020 at 10:21 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
LONDON (AP) — Ireland’s Supreme Court has ruled that bread sold by the fast food chain Subway contains so much sugar that it cannot be legally defined as bread.

The ruling came in a tax dispute brought by Bookfinders Ltd., an Irish Subway franchisee.

The company argued that some of its takeaway products including heated sandwiches were not liable for value-added tax.

A panel of judges rejected the appeal Tuesday, ruling that the bread sold by Subway contains too much sugar to be categorized as a “staple food,” which is not taxed.

They said that the bread in Subway’s heated sandwiches has a sugar content of 10% of the weight of the flour included in the dough, exceeding the 2% specified in the law.

