South Bend police investigate armed home invasion

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Police in South Bend are investigating an armed home invasion Thursday.

At 11:15 a.m., officers were called to the 1500 block of N. Chicago Street for a report of a home invasion.

When police arrived, they learned that several male suspects entered the home, with one of them armed.

One person was injured and was taken to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

If you have any information about what happened, contact the South Bend Police Department.

