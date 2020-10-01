Sentencing date set for LaPorte man accused of killing baby

LAPORTE COUNTY, Ind. (WNDU) - We now know when a man accused of killing his 8-week-old in LaPorte County will be sentenced.

24-year-old Brandon Bottom is facing felony neglect and battery charges.

His baby’s death was ruled a homicide last year after the baby was brought to a hospital in Chicago and died.

Bottom’s sentencing hearing is set for Oct. 15.

