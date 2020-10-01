Senior fitness classes resume at O’Brien Fitness Center

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - The YMCA and O’Brien Fitness Center resumed their senior fitness classes.

24 people can attend a class, and everyone has to wear a mask.

Workers are also wiping down everything, opening windows, and keeping people distanced while working out.

Some people say it feels good to get out of the house.

“I think a big part of what people are missing is actually that socialization. Just being able to have a place to go for one, and being able to see and hear other people. We hear a lot of members just talking about oh my god I haven’t seen you in months,” Macey Hannah, Membership director at the O’Brien Center.

The senior classes will be held on Tuesdays and Thursdays from 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. at the O’Brien Center.

Copyright 2020 WNDU. All rights reserved.