Senior fitness classes resume at O’Brien Fitness Center

By 16 News Now
Published: Oct. 1, 2020 at 4:20 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - The YMCA and O’Brien Fitness Center resumed their senior fitness classes.

24 people can attend a class, and everyone has to wear a mask.

Workers are also wiping down everything, opening windows, and keeping people distanced while working out.

Some people say it feels good to get out of the house.

“I think a big part of what people are missing is actually that socialization. Just being able to have a place to go for one, and being able to see and hear other people. We hear a lot of members just talking about oh my god I haven’t seen you in months,” Macey Hannah, Membership director at the O’Brien Center.

The senior classes will be held on Tuesdays and Thursdays from 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. at the O’Brien Center.

