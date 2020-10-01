Reins of Life to host “Spooky Stables Cinema”

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Looking for some fun to do as Halloween approaches?

Reins of Life in South Bend will host “Spooky Stables Cinema” every Friday in October.

You can watch some family Halloween movie favorites on a big screen from the comfort of your car.

“We were kind of looking at what we can do, how we can utilize our space, how we can utilize the uniqueness of our animals,” said Holly Byers, lead instructor at Reins of Life. “And kind of what we can do to raise money in a fun way, that also promotes social distancing and stuff like that.”

Snacks will be available for purchase.

Tickets cost $20 per car, or $15 for cars with a Reins of Life magnet visible.

The gates will open at 6:45 p.m. on Friday and the movie will start at 7:30.

For more information or to purchase tickets, click here.

