Osceola man arrested for dealing meth

OSCEOLA, Ind. (WNDU) - The Indiana State Police arrested an Osceola man for dealing methamphetamine after finding nearly a quarter of a pound of the drug in his apartment.

ISP was called to assist the Michiana Community Corrections at an apartment in the 30900 block of Riverbend Circle in Osceola.

The resident of the apartment was identified as Terry Boocher, 51.

Boocher was arrested for dealing and possession of methamphetamine.

He was taken to the Elkhart County Jail.

