Notre Dame Football’s coronavirus outbreak turning in the right direction

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - After pausing all football activity for the past week, the numbers are turning in the right direction for the Fighting Irish.

Notre Dame Football had zero new positive tests on Monday or Wednesday of this week.

Currently there are 18 players in isolation who tested positive for the virus.

Eleven players are in quarantine through contact tracing.

Out of those 29 players, 14 of them are expected to be out of it within the next two days.

As this outbreak was traced to a team meal, head athletic trainer Rob Hunt explains the changes the team has made in safety protocols.

“We’ve spaced out our meal even farther than the social distanced component that we had so we’re going to be even broader,” Hunt said. “We’re de-densifying our locker room even more than what we’ve previously done. What we had used before was a shifted approach to the use of the locker room so it’s now a shifted locker room schedule as well as a de-densified locker room. We’re going to spread out more on the sidelines in regards to chairs and benches. And really really dig deep and hold our players into kind of a 0 tolerance with regard to mask usage moving forward. Those are the areas that we’ve identified to try and prevent ourselves from happening again.”

Hunt also says there is no indication that players' families could have brought in the virus or that any family members got sick as a result of the outbreak.

