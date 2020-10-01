Notre Dame Football players handling setback well

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - After being shut down due to a coronavirus outbreak, the Irish finally were able to get back to practice today with new safety protocols in place.

With the outbreak traced back to a team meal, Notre Dame Football has moved to a larger location for their pregame meal to allow for even more social distancing.

There will be even fewer people allowed in the locker room at a time and more spacing on the sidelines and benches.

Head athletic trainer Rob Hunt said players got “a little loose” when it came wearing masks and following protocols but now with the outbreak, everyone is taking it very seriously.

“They’ve done a great job through this,” Hunt said. “They’ve worked really hard over the last week to get this thing under control.I think we’ve got one foot on the break a little bit still but I think all of us feel a lot better about where we’re at now relative to ten days ago.”

“Our kids have been great,” head coach Brian Kelly said. “They were hit with something that they didn’t expect. Again we had gone for such a long period of time without any setbacks. They’ve handled this adversity quite well. The morale was high. Guys were excited about being back out there and conditioning and they want to get back at it.”

The Irish will scrimmage on Sunday.

Copyright 2020 WNDU. All rights reserved.