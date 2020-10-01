Advertisement

Notre Dame Football players handling setback well

By Megan Smedley
Published: Oct. 1, 2020 at 6:15 PM EDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - After being shut down due to a coronavirus outbreak, the Irish finally were able to get back to practice today with new safety protocols in place.

With the outbreak traced back to a team meal, Notre Dame Football has moved to a larger location for their pregame meal to allow for even more social distancing.

There will be even fewer people allowed in the locker room at a time and more spacing on the sidelines and benches.

Head athletic trainer Rob Hunt said players got “a little loose” when it came wearing masks and following protocols but now with the outbreak, everyone is taking it very seriously.

“They’ve done a great job through this,” Hunt said. “They’ve worked really hard over the last week to get this thing under control.I think we’ve got one foot on the break a little bit still but I think all of us feel a lot better about where we’re at now relative to ten days ago.”

“Our kids have been great,” head coach Brian Kelly said. “They were hit with something that they didn’t expect. Again we had gone for such a long period of time without any setbacks. They’ve handled this adversity quite well. The morale was high. Guys were excited about being back out there and conditioning and they want to get back at it.”

The Irish will scrimmage on Sunday.

Copyright 2020 WNDU. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Notre Dame

Brian Kelly says team can’t afford another setback

Updated: 20 minutes ago
|
By Megan Smedley
With the Irish having a bye week this week, it gives them the most time they need to get their players recovered and healthy for next week’s game.

Notre Dame

Brian Kelly says they’ll be able to prepare to play against Florida State

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Megan Smedley
With the bye week this week, the Irish are focused on Florida State and head coach Brian Kelly is optimistic they will be playing next week.

Notre Dame

Notre Dame Football’s coronavirus outbreak turning in the right direction

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Megan Smedley
As this outbreak was traced to a team meal, head athletic trainer Rob Hunt explains the changes the team has made in safety protocols.

Notre Dame

Former Domer Chris Quinn to coach in NBA Finals for Miami Heat

Updated: Sep. 28, 2020 at 10:25 PM EDT
|
By Mark Skol Jr.
Quinn helped the Heat get back to the NBA Finals for the first time since 2014

Latest News

Notre Dame

Four-star wide receiver Deion Colzie commits to Notre Dame

Updated: Sep. 28, 2020 at 10:21 PM EDT
|
By Mark Skol Jr.
Colzie was originally committed to the Irish but decommited back in March.

Notre Dame

39 Notre Dame football players not available due to COVID-19

Updated: Sep. 28, 2020 at 6:32 PM EDT
|
By Mark Skol Jr.
The Notre Dame football team has not practiced since the postponement of the Wake Forest game but the team has resumed conditioning activities

Notre Dame

Notre Dame basketball’s Robby Carmody undergoes knee surgery

Updated: Sep. 24, 2020 at 6:44 PM EDT
|
By Megan Smedley
Notre Dame announced today that Robby Carmody had successful surgery on Wednesday to repair his broken kneecap.

Notre Dame

Notre Dame at Wake Forest football game rescheduled

Updated: Sep. 23, 2020 at 10:38 AM EDT
|
By 16 News Now
The Notre Dame at Wake Forest football game has been rescheduled after being postponed this week when seven more Irish players tested positive for COVID-19.

Notre Dame

Notre Dame football game postponed after 7 more positive COVID-19 tests

Updated: Sep. 22, 2020 at 2:55 PM EDT
|
By 16 News Now
This weekend’s Notre Dame football game at Wake Forest was postponed Tuesday after seven Irish players tested positive for COVID-19.

Notre Dame

Brian Kelly inspires the troops with halftime speech against USF saying he’s “tired of being the nice guy”

Updated: Sep. 21, 2020 at 11:33 PM EDT
|
By Mark Skol Jr.
That win gave Brian Kelly his fourth shut out as the Notre Dame head football coach.