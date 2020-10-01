Michigan reports 891 more coronavirus cases, 19* deaths

LANSING, Mich. (WNDU) - Michigan health officials reported 891 more coronavirus cases and 19* more deaths on Thursday.

*The deaths include 11 identified during a Vital Records review.

There have been 6,781 deaths and 125,578 confirmed cases throughout the state.

Wednesday: 11 more coronavirus deaths, 1,054 more cases reported.

Tuesday: 20* more coronavirus deaths, 898 more cases reported. *The deaths announced include four identified during a Vital Records review.

Monday: 8 more coronavirus deaths, 1,308* more cases reported. (*Today’s daily case count represents new referrals of confirmed cases to the MDSS since Saturday, September 26.)

Berrien County has had 71 (+0) deaths and 1,981 (+0) confirmed and probable cases.

Cass County has had 17 (+0) deaths and 612 (+1) confirmed and probable cases.

St. Joseph County has had 11 (+0) deaths and 820 (+13) confirmed and probable cases.

You can find much more information at michigan.gov/coronavirus.

