Michiana teen with autism becomes Eagle Scout

By Lindsay Stone
Published: Oct. 1, 2020 at 6:21 PM EDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - A Michiana Boy Scout just earned one of the highest honors possible and is sharing his story to encourage kids with disabilities.

“Honestly, I’m surprised I’m the first autistic person that got Eagle,” Michael Lichkay said.

Michael earned the rank of Eagle Scout, a coveted title that’s taken years of hard work.

“I followed every rule and what the Scout leaders taught me,” Michael said.

Since 1911, only 4% of all members of the Boy Scouts of America achieves the Scouting’s highest rank of Eagle Scout, and even fewer Scouts with special needs will become an Eagle Scout.

“I’m proud, very proud,” his mother Charlotte Lichkay said. “I was there when he was accepted as an Eagle. He’s surprised me over the years with how good he does. He could tell you about animals, facts no one knows.”

“Michael is a unique individual, very smart,” said Richard Lee, Scout Master of Troop 664.

“I’ve had quite a few Scouts with disabilities, but Michael is the first with the determination to reach Eagle,” Lee said.

Michael hopes other kids with disabilities won’t let their differences hold them back.

“I assume this will inspire all kids with disabilities, not just autism but of Down Syndrome,” Michael said. “Also those with physical disabilities, like they can’t walk.”

