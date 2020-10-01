Medical Moment: Acid reflux drugs and memory problems

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Millions of Americans struggle with acid reflux, but could chronic use of one treatment by cancer patients cause unintended side effects?

Cancer patients undergoing chemotherapy may sometimes experience acid reflux, a burning sensation that starts in the stomach, and moves up into the chest and esophagus.

Now, as Martie Salt reports, a new study suggests that medicine taken to relieve acid reflux could cause other side effects.

A study published earlier this year looking at acid reflux drugs in the general population suggests an association between chronic use of PPI’s and a higher risk of dementia in both men and women over the age of 75.

Chronic use is described as at least one three-month prescription in an 18-month period.

