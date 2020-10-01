Man accused of killing professor appears in court

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - A man accused of killing a Goshen College professor makes a court appearance.

It’s a status conference for Winston Corbett.

He’s the 24-year-old accused of killing James Miller in 2011.

Police believe Corbett killed Miller and injured his wife Linda during a burglary at their home.

Corbett was only 16 at the time and wasn’t arrested until October of 2018.

His trial was scheduled for March but was pushed back because of the pandemic.

A jury trial for Corbett is now planned for Nov. 2.

Copyright 2020 WNDU. All rights reserved.