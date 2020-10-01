Advertisement

Local 11-year-old receives kidney donation

By 16 News Now
Published: Oct. 1, 2020 at 5:53 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. (WNDU) - Now to a great update on a local boy with stage five chronic kidney disease.

We introduced you to 11-year-old Alex Deranek earlier this year, and after we told his story, he received a lot of kidney donation offers.

Now, he’s finally found a match.

And he’s getting his new kidney right now at Riley Children’s Hospital.

His mother tells us he was taken into surgery around 2:30 this afternoon, and he’s expected to be out of surgery by six.

Copyright 2020 WNDU. All rights reserved.

