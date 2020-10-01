Indiana State Police K9 retires

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. (WNDU) - An Indiana State Police K9 named Barrett has retired from his duties.

Barrett has been working with his partner, Senior Trooper Matthew Wilson, since 2012. Together, they seized a large amount of various illegal drugs.

In 2019, Barrett apprehended the man suspected of shooting and killing a K9 from the Fishers Police Department, according to ISP.

Barrett was named after Trooper Daniel Barrett, who was killed in the line of duty.

Barrett’s retirement will be spend with the Wilson family.

The parents of Fallen Trooper Daniel Barrett with K9 Barrett and Senior Trooper Wilson (Indiana State Police)

