Indiana reports 1,171 more cases of coronavirus, 13 new deaths

Indiana’s 7-day positivity rate is 4.3%.
Indiana's 7-day positivity rate is 4.3%.
By 16 News Now
Published: Oct. 1, 2020 at 12:22 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
(WNDU) - Indiana health officials are reporting 1,171 more coronavirus cases and 13 more deaths on Thursday.

Indiana’s 7-day positivity rate is 4.3%. (Positivity - All Tests: This method of calculating positivity rate is based on all positive test results and all tests processed.)

At least 3,418 Hoosiers have died from the coronavirus as of Thursday, and there have been at least 121,176 positive cases throughout the state since the start of the pandemic.

Wednesday: 20 more coronavirus deaths and 965 more cases were reported.

Tuesday: 20 more coronavirus deaths and 761 more cases were reported.

Monday: 11 more coronavirus deaths and 879 more cases were reported.

Sunday: 3 more coronavirus deaths and 921 more cases were reported.

Saturday: 11 more coronavirus deaths and 1,155 more cases were reported.

Friday: 18 more coronavirus deaths and 1,195 more cases were reported.

St. Joseph County has had 6,857 (+96) cases and 118 (+0) deaths.

Elkhart County has had 6,800 (+45) cases and 114 (+2) deaths.

LaPorte County has had 1,558 (+26) cases and 42 (+1) deaths.

Kosciusko County has had 1,307 (+8) cases and 17 (+0) deaths.

Marshall County has had 1,030 (+2) cases and 24 (+0) deaths.

LaGrange County has had 658 (+4) cases and 11 (+0) deaths.

Starke County has had 278 (+4) cases and 7 (+0) deaths.

Fulton County has had 248 (+1) cases and 2 (+0) deaths.

Pulaski County has had 114 (+0) cases and 1 (+0) death.

The latest information can be found on the Indiana State Department of Health’s COVID-19 dashboard at coronavirus.in.gov.

Push to bring coronavirus vaccines to the poor faces trouble

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By MARIA CHENG and LORI HINNANT
In one of the biggest obstacles, rich countries have locked up most of the world's potential vaccine supply through 2021, and the U.S. and others have refused to join the project, called Covax.

High demand for flu shots? Experts hope to avoid 'twindemic'

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
A record number of flu vaccine doses are on the way, between 194 million and 198 million for the U.S. alone.

NFL postpones Steelers-Titans after 2 more positive tests

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
The NFL said a new game date would be announced "shortly."

US layoffs remain elevated as 837,000 seek jobless aid

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
Many employers, especially small retailers, hotels, restaurants, airlines and entertainment venues, are still struggling.

Pelosi and Mnuchin have 'extensive' talks on COVID relief

Updated: 15 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin have wrapped up an "extensive conversation" on a huge COVID-19 rescue package.

Stimulus relief steams forward as COVID strikes NFL

Updated: 15 hours ago
|
COVID stimulus relief negotiations are back on the table as the virus strikes the NFL hard, postponing a major face-off this Sunday.

Hospitals feel squeeze as coronavirus spikes in Midwest

Updated: 19 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
The U.S. is averaging more than 40,000 new confirmed cases a day.

Michigan reports 1,054 more coronavirus cases, 11 deaths

Updated: 21 hours ago
|
By 16 News Now
There have been 6,762 deaths and 124,687 confirmed cases throughout the state.

Indiana reports 965 more cases of coronavirus, 20 new deaths

Updated: Sep. 30, 2020 at 1:33 PM EDT
|
By 16 News Now
Indiana's 7-day positivity rate is 4.2%.

Study: Neanderthal genes are a liability for COVID patients

Updated: Sep. 30, 2020 at 11:24 AM EDT
|
By Associated Press
A study by European scientists published Wednesday by the journal Nature identifies a cluster of genes that are linked to a higher risk of hospitalization and respiratory failure in patients who are infected with the new coronavirus.