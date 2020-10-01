Indiana reports 1,171 more cases of coronavirus, 13 new deaths

(WNDU) - Indiana health officials are reporting 1,171 more coronavirus cases and 13 more deaths on Thursday.

Indiana’s 7-day positivity rate is 4.3%. (Positivity - All Tests: This method of calculating positivity rate is based on all positive test results and all tests processed.)

At least 3,418 Hoosiers have died from the coronavirus as of Thursday, and there have been at least 121,176 positive cases throughout the state since the start of the pandemic.

Wednesday: 20 more coronavirus deaths and 965 more cases were reported.

Tuesday: 20 more coronavirus deaths and 761 more cases were reported.

Monday: 11 more coronavirus deaths and 879 more cases were reported.

Sunday: 3 more coronavirus deaths and 921 more cases were reported.

Saturday: 11 more coronavirus deaths and 1,155 more cases were reported.

Friday: 18 more coronavirus deaths and 1,195 more cases were reported.

St. Joseph County has had 6,857 (+96) cases and 118 (+0) deaths.

Elkhart County has had 6,800 (+45) cases and 114 (+2) deaths.

LaPorte County has had 1,558 (+26) cases and 42 (+1) deaths.

Kosciusko County has had 1,307 (+8) cases and 17 (+0) deaths.

Marshall County has had 1,030 (+2) cases and 24 (+0) deaths.

LaGrange County has had 658 (+4) cases and 11 (+0) deaths.

Starke County has had 278 (+4) cases and 7 (+0) deaths.

Fulton County has had 248 (+1) cases and 2 (+0) deaths.

Pulaski County has had 114 (+0) cases and 1 (+0) death.

The latest information can be found on the Indiana State Department of Health’s COVID-19 dashboard at coronavirus.in.gov.

