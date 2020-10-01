Advertisement

Health commissioner urges more Hoosiers to get COVID-19 test

By Associated Press
Published: Oct. 1, 2020 at 2:46 PM EDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
INDIANAPOLIS - Indiana’s health commissioner is encouraging more Hoosiers to get tested for the coronavirus, saying that the state’s COVID-19 testing capacity is now “greater than it’s ever been.”

Health commissioner Dr. Kristina Box says Indiana has more than 250 testing locations, but some sites have seen a drop in the number of people coming to get tested.

Box said Wednesday at Gov. Eric Holcomb’s weekly coronavirus briefing that “all the testing availability in the world doesn’t do any good if people aren’t willing to get tested.”

The Indianapolis Business Journal reports that more than 2 million tests have been conducted in Indiana on 1.37 million individuals.

