Advertisement

Game 2 of Marlins-Cubs wild-card series postponed

By Associated Press
Published: Oct. 1, 2020 at 2:00 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHICAGO (AP) - Game 2 of the National League wild-card series between the Chicago Cubs and Miami Marlins was postponed because of a forecast for rain.

Miami leads 1-0 after winning the opener 5-1, and the teams will meet Friday.

If a Game 3 is needed, it would be played Saturday.

Yu Darvish was scheduled to start Game 2 for Chicago, and rookie Sixto Sánchez for the Marlins. 

(Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)

Latest News

Mlb

A’s hold off Abreu, White Sox 5-3, force series to Game 3

Updated: 16 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
Marcus Semien and Khris Davis homered early and the Oakland Athletics held off José Abreu and the Chicago White Sox.

Mlb

Dickerson homers as Marlins beat Cubs 5-1 in playoff opener

Updated: 16 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
Ian Happ homered for Chicago.

Mlb

Giolito dazzles, Abreu slugs White Sox past A’s in opener

Updated: Sep. 29, 2020 at 8:45 PM EDT
|
By Associated Press
José Abreu hit a two-run homer and Adam Engel also connected for Chicago.

High School

Plymouth High School football sidelined due to coronavirus

Updated: Sep. 29, 2020 at 5:10 PM EDT
|
By 16 News Now
The Plymouth Rockies are now sidelined due to a member of the coaching staff testing positive for COVID-19.

Latest News

Sports

Plymouth High School football sidelined due to coronavirus

Updated: Sep. 29, 2020 at 11:40 AM EDT
Plymouth High School football sidelined due to coronavirus

Sports

Notre Dame football COVID-19 outbreak caused by pregame events

Updated: Sep. 29, 2020 at 11:40 AM EDT
Notre Dame football COVID-19 outbreak caused by pregame events

Nhl

Bubble hockey champions: Tampa Bay Lightning win Stanley Cup

Updated: Sep. 28, 2020 at 11:50 PM EDT
|
By Associated Press
Goals from Point and Blake Coleman and a 22-save shutout by Andrei Vasilevskiy were enough to power the Lightning to their second championship in franchise history after winning it in 2004

Notre Dame

Former Domer Chris Quinn to coach in NBA Finals for Miami Heat

Updated: Sep. 28, 2020 at 10:25 PM EDT
|
By Mark Skol Jr.
Quinn helped the Heat get back to the NBA Finals for the first time since 2014

Notre Dame

Four-star wide receiver Deion Colzie commits to Notre Dame

Updated: Sep. 28, 2020 at 10:21 PM EDT
|
By Mark Skol Jr.
Colzie was originally committed to the Irish but decommited back in March.

Nfl

Nick Foles is Bears starting QB for game against Colts

Updated: Sep. 28, 2020 at 10:17 PM EDT
|
By Associated Press
Foles had come on in relief of an ineffective Mitchell Trubisky.