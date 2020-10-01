FAFSA opens today for families with college students

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Families sending a student to college can now submit the Free Application for Federal Student Aid—otherwise known as FAFSA.

Financial experts say it’s important to fill out the FAFSA early, as more families are expected to apply this year due to the economic fallout of the COVID-19 crisis.

Families facing financial hardship can take extra steps to request a Professional Judgement Review, submitting information like layoff notices or unemployment checks.

College financial aid offices then have the discretion to make adjustments to the FAFSA so students can qualify for more aid.

Copyright 2020 WNDU. All rights reserved.