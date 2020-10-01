Elkhart County Board of Health to discuss county coronavirus response

ELKHART COUNTY, Ind. (WNDU) - Elkhart County says they are hitting COVID-19 head-on, and the board of health is having a meeting tonight to talk curbing the coronavirus and stopping the spread.

This is actually round two for this meeting, the board of health tried to hold this meeting last week, but had to shut it down because around 50 people decided to show up without a mask.

But despite that, the news they have to share is positive when it comes to mask wearing.

Tonight during the meeting, the health board plans to talk about a decrease in hospitalizations in Elkhart County, as well as decreases in both the positivity rates and deaths from COVID-19.

Take a look at some of these figures 16 News Now got from the health department today.

You can see in the middle of June a big spike in hospitalizations, but Elkhart County is seeing a decline in hospitalizations since the mask mandate went into effect in late June.

Next let’s take a look at the positivity rate for the county, you see that spike of 9.8 percent in late June when the mask mandate took effect... and a decline to now around 5.8 percent, nearly slashing that figure from June in half.

Now let’s talk about positive cases in the county, again this graph showing that spike in June, moving up and down until we get to September where you can see that clear decline in positive cases in the county.

Throughout this pandemic we’ve been telling you about those spikes in cases in Elkhart, that officials have said is likely tied to the manufacturing industry, but according to the data the health department gave me today, it appears the mask mandate may have made a difference.

That meeting starts tonight at 6pm.

