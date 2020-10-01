Advertisement

Elkhart City Hall closed for cleaning after cases of COVID-19

By 16 News Now
Published: Oct. 1, 2020 at 4:09 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ELKHART, Ind. (WNDU) - Elkhart City Hall is closed the rest of the week for a deep cleaning after two staff members tested positive for COVID-19.

It will reopen Monday morning for regular business at 8 a.m.

We’re also learning the St. Joseph County Unified Command is holding a news conference tomorrow afternoon on the current burden of COVID-19 for local hospitals.

We will be there, so be sure to join us tomorrow for updates.

