Elkhart City Hall closed for cleaning after cases of COVID-19

ELKHART, Ind. (WNDU) - Elkhart City Hall is closed the rest of the week for a deep cleaning after two staff members tested positive for COVID-19.

It will reopen Monday morning for regular business at 8 a.m.

We’re also learning the St. Joseph County Unified Command is holding a news conference tomorrow afternoon on the current burden of COVID-19 for local hospitals.

We will be there, so be sure to join us tomorrow for updates.

