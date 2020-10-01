Dickerson homers as Marlins beat Cubs 5-1 in playoff opener

CHICAGO (AP) - Corey Dickerson hit a three-run homer off a fading Kyle Hendricks in the seventh inning, and the Miami Marlins beat the Chicago Cubs 5-1 in Game 1 of their NL wild-card series. Jesús Aguilar also homered as Miami conjured up memories of past playoff magic in the franchise’s first postseason game since it won the World Series in 2003. The Marlins, who rallied past the Cubs in a memorable NLCS that year, have never lost a playoff series. Ian Happ homered for Chicago. Game 2 of the best-of-three series is Thursday.

