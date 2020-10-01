Couple retiring after combined 100 years of working at Martin’s

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - They started working for Martin’s Super Markets as teenagers. Now they’re husband and wife, and retiring with a combined total of 100 years of service between them.

On her last day of work Becky Osowski reminisced about her first cash register.

“So the first cash register had a crank on the side or a little hole on the side that you flipped open you put the crank in it and no power no problem,” Becky told 16 News Now.

Becky was 16 years old in 1970 when she hired on as a cashier. Martin’s is the only employer she has ever had.

Becky met a co-worker in the grocery aisle and married Ed Osowski 45 years ago.

One of their three children and two of their five grandchildren have worked at Martin’s.

“I thought about going somewhere else but talked to other people and they weren’t real happy at different jobs and it’s like ah, they made it worth my while to stay,” said Becky.

While Becky and Ed work for the same company they do not work side by side.

Becky worked at the store on Bittersweet while Ed reports to the company headquarters as Director of Produce. “I’ve been to Honduras, several in Central America, then also Holland, Spain, Holland buying tomatoes, Spain buying tomatoes and citrus.”

Now the couple plans to travel together once Ed retires later this year.

At that time they will have put in 100 years of combined service between them.

“Five years ago we didn’t even think about it but once it got close then all the sudden it became, you know what, that’d be kind of neat. Does it really mean anything other than us? Probably not, but to us it’s like, like an accomplishment,” said Ed Osowski.

“It’s been a great experience, it’s been a big family experience, lots of friends, lots of customers that have become friends and family,” said Becky.

