Cool and breezy with scattered afternoon showers for this first day of October

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) -

THURSDAY: Mostly clouds with scattered showers late in the morning hours through the evening. A few rumbles of thunder are possible. Winds will be strong at 10 to 15 miles per hour out of the Northwest. Gusts to 20 mph are possible. High of 55.

THURSDAY NIGHT: Scattered showers possible, especially western areas. Breezy and cool overnight with a low of 40.

FRIDAY: Clouds hanging around with scattered showers possible in western areas through the first half the day. Things begin to dry out in the afternoon. Chilly with a high of 51.

FRIDAY NIGHT: Partly cloudy but remaining dry in Michiana. Cold with a slight breeze. Low of 35.

