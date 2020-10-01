Chilly through the weekend

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - WIDESPREAD SHOWERS INTO THE EVENING... As expected, most of us had at least a shower or two today, with some areas getting a couple hours of steady rain. These showers will end in areas from the US-31 corridor eastward, but lake-effect showers will continue in our western areas. The lake-effect showers will then shift back eastward, but become scattered on Friday. Frost is likely Saturday morning in our southern areas, but clouds may keep it from happening farther north. The rest of Saturday doesn’t look too bad, then rain showers become likely again by early Sunday. A bit of warm up at times next week...

Tonight: Evening showers, maybe some thunder. Mainly lake-effect showers overnight in our western areas. Low: 40, Wind: N 5-10

Friday: Clouds and some sunshine. Lake-effect showers early in our western areas, shifting east and becoming spotty by afternoon. High: 51, Wind: NW 5-10

Friday night: Partly cloudy and colder. Low: 35

Saturday: Frost likely in southern areas, but still a chance farther north. Then partly sunny. High: 57

