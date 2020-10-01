Canadian Pacific Holiday Train cancels Indiana stops due to pandemic

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - New details on some changes to a Christmas time tradition.

The Canadian Pacific Holiday Train will not be passing through Indiana this year.

Here’s video of the holiday train in 2019 from one of our viewers in Goshen.

Last year, the train started in Canada and passed through Goshen, Elkhart and South Bend before ending its trip in Illinois.

This year, they will not be visiting Hoosier communities because of the pandemic.

Instead, they’re spreading joy by raising money for food banks along their usual route.

Copyright 2020 WNDU. All rights reserved.