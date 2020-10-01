Brian Kelly says they’ll be able to prepare to play against Florida State

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) -The Irish had no new positive tests on Monday and Wednesday this week, leading them to finally be back out on the practice field today.

On Monday, the team was back together conditioning.

On Tuesday, they went through a weight training session.

Wednesday was a voluntary conditioning that the entire team did

Today, the team was finally able to practice again for the first time in more than a week.

Tomorrow, they will hold another practice.

With the bye week this week, the Irish are focused on Florida State and head coach Brian Kelly is optimistic they will be playing next week.

“We’re going to be able to prepare the football team to play against Florida State,” Kelly said. “I think in terms of identifying who’s available, who’s not available. Again it’s an exercise that we’re not going to get into but I can tell you this.We have modified our schedule to make certain that we are taking care of our guys first in terms of their health and then secondly preparing in a manner that allows us to get our entire football team back in tact.”

Saturday the team will weight train again and then on Sunday they will play in a live scrimmage.

They’ll turn to game prep after that.

