Brian Kelly says team can’t afford another setback

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - With the Irish having a bye week this week, it gives them the most time they need to get their players recovered and healthy for next week’s game.

Eighteen players remain in isolation with the coronavirus.

Eleven players are in quarantine for contact tracing.

The team says the players who have tested positive have experienced mild symptoms.

In term’s of game preparation, head coach Brian Kelly says having two weeks off is almost similar to preparing for a Bowl Game.

He says the Irish need to do everything they can to avoid another outbreak.

“We can’t afford setback the way we had this one this past ten days,” Kelly said. “So everybody’s aware of that window that we have. There’s no wiggle room for the kind of set back that we’ve had. We’ll see if it’s a setback or a pause and how we play against Florida State will the narrative that everybody writes relative to this being either a pause in dealing with COVID and the realities of it or it was a major setback”

Head Coach Brian Kelly said the he expects the Irish to be able to play next Saturday night against Florida State.

Now Notre Dame does have a second bye week built into the schedule on November 21st if any other games need to be rescheduled because of the coronavirus.

