A’s hold off Abreu, White Sox 5-3, force series to Game 3

OAKLAND, Calif. (AP) - Marcus Semien and Khris Davis homered early and the Oakland Athletics held off José Abreu and the Chicago White Sox in the late innings for a 5-3 win that sent their AL playoff series to a deciding Game 3. A’s reliever Jake Diekman walked home a run in the ninth, then retired the big-hitting Abreu on a sharp grounder to end it and even the best-of-three wild-card matchup at 1-all. Game 3 is Thursday at the Coliseum.

