Vehicles violating school bus stop arms in St. Joseph County

WYATT, Ind. (WNDU) - The rules haven’t changed as it pertains to respecting school buses on two-lane streets or roads. Some parents in St. Joseph County tell 16 News Now cars, trucks, and semis repeatedly violate the stop arm for a Bremen Public Schools bus that stops on State Road 331 in Wyatt.

“You know, it’s going to get down to the point someone’s eventually going to get hurt,” expressed Jasmine, a parent.

After dropping off her children to the babysitter’s home in Wyatt, Jasmine says she worries about her children boarding and exiting the bus. On September 16th, she received a text from the sitter: the bus on which her children ride had been hit. No children were on the bus at the time.

“Had that been 10 minutes down the road, our children would have been on the bus,” she said.

St. Joseph County Police Major Steve Noonan stresses it’s a misdemeanor offense to fail to stop for a school bus when a stop arm is extended. The department’s new traffic unit will continue to monitor speeding in Wyatt, he said.

“We also reached out to the State Police to ask them to make their troopers aware there could be some potential problems on State Road 331,” said Noonan.

To report a stop arm violation in St. Joseph County, please call 574-235-9611 and speak to a dispatcher. It is helpful to have a vehicle description and, if possible, the license plate number of the offending vehicle.

Other traffic complaints can be reported to the St. Joseph County Police Traffic Unit. You can email trafficcomplaints@sjcpd.org or call 574-235-9032.

