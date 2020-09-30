Advertisement

St. Joseph County Public Library offers free virtual learning resources

By Melissa Stephens
Published: Sep. 30, 2020 at 9:50 AM EDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - The St. Joseph County Public Library is making sure parents and students have plenty of resources during this very different school year.

The library is offering a host of free online tools and a database for virtual learning.

SJCPL unveiled bendable.com this summer, a free app with extra-curricular activities for kids and certification programs for adults.

And if you’re looking for a quick way to find some good books, the library is offering “Grab and Go”.

All you have to do is fill out a form, and librarians will pick out books just for you.

“If you’re looking for a particular subject for your kids like chemistry, or you know, they want to learn about whales, you just type that in and the librarians will pull out either nonfiction or fiction books that relate to that topic,” said communications manager Jennifer Henecke. “So it can be really helpful for parents who are just looking to find the resources they need.”

SJCPL is open to the public with COVID-19 safety measures in place. The library is also offering curbside pick-up for those who want to avoid going inside.

For more information on all the resources offered at St. Joseph County Public Library, click here.

