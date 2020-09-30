St. Joseph County likely to continue motel stays for homeless through winter

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - The City of South Bend and St. Joseph County officials got together today to talk about homelessness in the area.

The county says it will likely to continue funding motel stays for homeless people through the winter.

The City of South Bend says it will continue working on permanent supportive housing and weather amnesty.

The county is expected to have its plans finalized this Thursday.

