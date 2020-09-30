Advertisement

South Bend Cubs to host final movie night

By 16 News Now
Published: Sep. 30, 2020 at 4:23 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - The South Bend Cubs will host their final movie night at Four Winds Field next month.

Hocus Pocus will be played on the video board Friday, Oct. 16.

After the movie, there will be a fireworks show.

Concessions will be available.

Tickets are only $15, and fans can sit in the seating bowl or on the outfield grass.

This movie night will also be a special fundraiser for Ronald McDonald House Charities of Michiana.

