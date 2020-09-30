Silver Alert declared for 87-year-old woman

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - A Silver Alert has been declared for Dorothy Rogers, 87, of Greenfield, Indiana.

See the entire release below:

The Greenfield Police Department is investigating the disappearance of Dorothy Rogers, an 87 year old white, female, 5 feet 4 inches tall, 157 pounds, grey hair with blue eyes, last seen wearing a jean jacket and capri pants. She is driving a black 2018 Buick Regal with Indiana plate D898ZK.

Dorothy is missing from Greenfield, Indiana which is 25 miles east of Indianapolis, and was last seen on Tuesday, September 29, 2020, at 11:00 pm. She is believed to be in extreme danger and may require medical assistance.

If you have any information on Dorothy Rogers, contact the Greenfield Police Department at 317-477-4400 or 911.

Copyright 2020 WNDU. All rights reserved.