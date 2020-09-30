Advertisement

Michigan reports 1,054 more coronavirus cases, 11 deaths

There have been 6,762 deaths and 124,687 confirmed cases throughout the state.
There have been 6,762 deaths and 124,687 confirmed cases throughout the state.(Michigan.gov)
By 16 News Now
Published: Sep. 30, 2020 at 4:19 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LANSING, Mich. (WNDU) - Michigan health officials reported 1,054 more coronavirus cases and 11 more deaths on Wednesday.

Tuesday: 20* more coronavirus deaths, 898 more cases reported. *The deaths announced include four identified during a Vital Records review.

Monday: 8 more coronavirus deaths, 1,308* more cases reported. (*Today’s daily case count represents new referrals of confirmed cases to the MDSS since Saturday, September 26.)

Berrien County has had 71 (+0) deaths and 1,981 (+13) confirmed and probable cases.

Cass County has had 17 (+0) deaths and 611 (+11) confirmed and probable cases.

St. Joseph County has had 11 (+0) deaths and 807 (+14) confirmed and probable cases.

You can find much more information at michigan.gov/coronavirus.

