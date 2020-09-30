Michigan reports 1,054 more coronavirus cases, 11 deaths

LANSING, Mich. (WNDU) - Michigan health officials reported 1,054 more coronavirus cases and 11 more deaths on Wednesday.

There have been 6,762 deaths and 124,687 confirmed cases throughout the state.

Tuesday: 20* more coronavirus deaths, 898 more cases reported. *The deaths announced include four identified during a Vital Records review.

Monday: 8 more coronavirus deaths, 1,308* more cases reported. (*Today’s daily case count represents new referrals of confirmed cases to the MDSS since Saturday, September 26.)

Berrien County has had 71 (+0) deaths and 1,981 (+13) confirmed and probable cases.

Cass County has had 17 (+0) deaths and 611 (+11) confirmed and probable cases.

St. Joseph County has had 11 (+0) deaths and 807 (+14) confirmed and probable cases.

You can find much more information at michigan.gov/coronavirus.

Copyright 2020 WNDU. All rights reserved.