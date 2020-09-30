Medical Moment: Coated catheter decreases infections, costs
Published: Sep. 30, 2020 at 5:39 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - It can cost $50,000 to deal with an infection caused by a catheter.
See how this researcher is saving money and lives with a new technique in today’s Medical Moment.
Catheters are one of the most commonly used medical devices in the country.
But they are also the cause of most healthcare-acquired bloodstream infections.
Martie Salt has details on how a team of researchers are looking to reduce patients' risk.
The team says this nitric oxide coating material can eventually also be applied to other medical devices that have a lot of clotting problems.
