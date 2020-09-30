Advertisement

Medical Moment: Coated catheter decreases infections, costs

By 16 News Now
Published: Sep. 30, 2020 at 5:39 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - It can cost $50,000 to deal with an infection caused by a catheter.

See how this researcher is saving money and lives with a new technique in today’s Medical Moment.

Catheters are one of the most commonly used medical devices in the country.

But they are also the cause of most healthcare-acquired bloodstream infections.

Martie Salt has details on how a team of researchers are looking to reduce patients' risk.

The team says this nitric oxide coating material can eventually also be applied to other medical devices that have a lot of clotting problems.

Copyright 2020 WNDU. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Indiana

Silver Alert declared for 87-year-old woman

Updated: 45 minutes ago
|
By 16 News Now
A Silver Alert has been declared for Dorothy Rogers, 87, of Greenfield, Indiana.

News

Indiana absentee ballot deadline extended

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Mark Peterson
A federal judge has stepped in to make sure a ballot correctly cast is a ballot counted in Indiana’s November election.

Forecast

Chilliest air of the season

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Meteorologist Mike Hoffman
HERE COMES THE BIG CHILL! As I've been saying for more than a week now, the coldest air of the season will come in this Friday. I'm expecting a high of only 51, which would tie for the 3rd coldest high temperature for October 2nd on record. The low the next morning should get at least into the middle 30s, but I could easily see it going to freezing, or a bit below, in many areas. So a frost appears likely Saturday morning, with a chance for a light freeze in some areas. It will remain chilly over the weekend with another chance for showers on Sunday. A bit of a warm up for 2 or 3 days early next week...

News

Vehicles violating school bus stop arms in St. Joseph County

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Maria Catanzarite
Parents tell 16 News Now vehicles repeatedly violate school bus stop arms on State Road 331.

News

Man pleads guilty in stabbing death

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By 16 News Now
A man charged in a St. Joseph County stabbing death has pleaded guilty.

Latest News

Indiana

Governor Holcomb condemns white supremacy

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By 16 News Now
Indiana Governor Eric Holcomb condemned white supremacy Wednesday, saying he will not tolerate it in the state.

News

Indiana governor condemns white supremacy

Updated: 1 hours ago
Indiana Gov. Eric Holcomb condemned white supremacy Wednesday afternoon when asked about President Trump's unwillingness to do so during the first presidential debate.

Indiana

Amy Coney Barrett meets with Indiana senators

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By 16 News Now
Judge Amy Coney Barrett met with several senators today, including Indiana Senators Mike Braun and Todd Young.

News

South Bend Cubs to host final movie night

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By 16 News Now
Hocus Pocus will be played on the video board Friday, Oct. 16.

Coronavirus

Michigan reports 1,054 more coronavirus cases, 11 deaths

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By 16 News Now
There have been 6,762 deaths and 124,687 confirmed cases throughout the state.