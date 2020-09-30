Advertisement

Mayor and Police Chief Address Recent Violence in South Bend

By Monica Murphy
Published: Sep. 29, 2020 at 11:39 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - South Bend Mayor James Mueller and Police Chief Scott Ruszkowski talked about gun violence and prevention at a neighborhood association meeting Tuesday night.

The meeting was held at Broadway Church in South Bend.

Ruszkowski talked about 7-year-old Chrisyah Stephens, who was shot and killed in a drive-by shooting on August 29. He said that there is progress being made in this case and that his department is working different means and measures that they would not normally take.

So far this year, the South Bend Police Department says 100 people have had a bullet go through their body.

There’s been 702 firearm-related incidents.

The police department has recovered 320 guns.

Ruszkowski said to speak up if you see something wrong.

“All that we are as police is an extension of our community, and we can’t be an extension if nobody is extending anything for us to be an extension of," Ruszkowski said.

A lot of the discussion was about the importance of building strong relationships and providing mentoring programs and initiatives.

Isaac Hunt with Group Violence Intervention said parents have to step up too.

