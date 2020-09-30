Advertisement

Man pleads guilty to murder in St. Joseph County stabbing death

Maximilian Kleiman
Maximilian Kleiman (WNDU)
By 16 News Now
Published: Sep. 30, 2020 at 7:16 AM EDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
ST. JOSEPH COUNTY, Ind. (WNDU) - A man charged in a St. Joseph County stabbing death has pleaded guilty.

Maximilian Kleiman has been convicted in the murder of 24-year-old Jessica Yost in March of 2018. She was found dead near Wilson Elementary School.

The courts accepted Kleiman’s plea last Friday. He is set to be sentenced on October 28 at 8 a.m.

