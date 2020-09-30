Man pleads guilty in stabbing death

ST. JOSEPH COUNTY, Ind. (WNDU) - A man charged in a St. Joseph County stabbing death has pleaded guilty.

Maximilian Kleiman pleaded guilty to a lesser charge of voluntary manslaughter in the death of 24-year-old Jessica Yost in March of 2018.

She was found dead near Wilson Elementary School.

Kleiman’s plea was accepted last Friday.

He is set to be sentenced on Oct. 28.

Copyright 2020 WNDU. All rights reserved.