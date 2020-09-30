Advertisement

Indiana reports 965 more cases of coronavirus, 20 new deaths

Indiana’s 7-day positivity rate is 4.2%.
Indiana’s 7-day positivity rate is 4.2%.(IN.gov)
By 16 News Now
Published: Sep. 30, 2020 at 1:33 PM EDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(WNDU) - Indiana health officials are reporting 965 more coronavirus cases and 20 more deaths on Wednesday.

Indiana’s 7-day positivity rate is 4.2%. (Positivity - All Tests: This method of calculating positivity rate is based on all positive test results and all tests processed.)

At least 3,405 Hoosiers have died from the coronavirus as of Wednesday, and there have been at least 120,019 positive cases throughout the state since the start of the pandemic.

Tuesday: 20 more coronavirus deaths and 761 more cases were reported.

Monday: 11 more coronavirus deaths and 879 more cases were reported.

Sunday: 3 more coronavirus deaths and 921 more cases were reported.

Saturday: 11 more coronavirus deaths and 1,155 more cases were reported.

Friday: 18 more coronavirus deaths and 1,195 more cases were reported.

Thursday: 17 more coronavirus deaths and 920 more cases were reported.

St. Joseph County has had 6,763 (+88) cases and 118 (+0) deaths.

Elkhart County has had 6,755 (+23) cases and 112 (+0) deaths.

LaPorte County has had 1,532 (+13) cases and 41 (+0) deaths.

Kosciusko County has had 1,301 (+31) cases and 17 (+0) deaths.

Marshall County has had 1,029 (+8) cases and 24 (+0) deaths.

LaGrange County has had 651 (+4) cases and 11 (+0) deaths.

Starke County has had 274 (+2) cases and 7 (+0) deaths.

Fulton County has had 247 (+1) cases and 2 (+0) deaths.

Pulaski County has had 114 (+0) cases and 1 (+0) death.

The latest information can be found on the Indiana State Department of Health’s COVID-19 dashboard at coronavirus.in.gov.

Copyright 2020 WNDU. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Coronavirus

Study: Neanderthal genes are a liability for COVID patients

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
A study by European scientists published Wednesday by the journal Nature identifies a cluster of genes that are linked to a higher risk of hospitalization and respiratory failure in patients who are infected with the new coronavirus.

National

Timothy Ray Brown, 1st person cured of HIV, dies of cancer

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
Brown died Tuesday at his home in Palm Springs, California, according to a social media post by his partner, Tim Hoeffgen.

National

Cold weather means new challenges for struggling restaurants

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
As temperatures start to slide in many parts of the country, restaurants will have to coax patrons to come back inside, and it’s anyone’s guess how many actually will.

National

Between COVID and wildfires, Calif. wineries suffer huge economic hit

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
The Glass Fire in Napa County is having a profound impact on local wineries and those who depend on the visitors they attract.

Latest News

Coronavirus

Disney to lay off 28,000 at its parks in California, Florida

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
Squeezed by limits on attendance at its theme parks and other restrictions due to the pandemic, The Walt Disney Co. said Tuesday it planned to lay off 28,000 workers in its parks division in California and Florida.

National

COVID: Surges, stimulus and safety

Updated: 15 hours ago
|
Coronavirus cases are surging in nearly half of states and amongst college-aged people as one airport becomes the first in the nation to offer up tests to all passengers.

National

Trump on SCOTUS nomination

Updated: 16 hours ago
|
Trump on SCOTUS: We won the election and therefore we have the right to choose her.

National Politics

Biden, Trump debate on COVID-19

Updated: 16 hours ago
|
Biden to Trump: Get out of your bunker, fix COVID

National

Titans have NFL’s 1st COVID-19 outbreak; next game still on

Updated: 17 hours ago
|
By TERESA M. WALKER
The outbreak threatened to jeopardize the Titans' game this weekend against the Pittsburgh Steelers.

Coronavirus

Michigan reports 898 more coronavirus cases, 20* deaths

Updated: 21 hours ago
|
By 16 News Now
*The deaths announced include four identified during a Vital Records review.