Health officials encouraging Hoosiers to get tested for COVID-19

By Lindsay Stone
Published: Sep. 30, 2020 at 4:12 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Indiana Governor Eric Holcomb held his weekly news conference for an update on how the Hoosier state is handling the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. Indiana is still in Stage 5 of the state’s ‘Back On Track Plan’ and testing capacity is greater than it’s ever been.

Department of Health Commissioner, Dr. Kristina Box, says all the available testing kits in the world won’t make a difference if people don’t get tested. With 251 testing sites available in the state, it’s now easier than ever for Hoosiers to get tested.

“I understand people who aren’t symptomatic or have the sniffles attribute it to allergies, do not want to get tested and risk having to isolate,” Dr. Box said. “If we don’t know who is positive, we risk allowing covid-19 to spread unchecked across our state and that means our lives will be disrupted for a longer period of time.”

Dr. Box also says parents need to adjust their traditional Halloween plans this year amid the pandemic.

For her recommendations on low-risk alternatives, click here.

