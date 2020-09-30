Governor Holcomb condemns white supremacy

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. (WNDU) - Indiana Governor Eric Holcomb condemned white supremacy Wednesday, saying he will not tolerate it in the state.

Holcomb made the remarks during his weekly update on the state’s coronavirus response, after a reporter said he would “switch gears" and asked questions about the first presidential debate.

Read his full statement below:

“I condemn white supremacy in no uncertain terms. I could not be more blunt. I’ve said before, I’ll say it till I’m blue in the face, that the only thing ‘supreme’ about white supremacy is their stupidity. And I won’t tolerate it here. I’ll speak for myself, I’ll let others speak for themselves.”

