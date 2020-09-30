Giolito dazzles, Abreu slugs White Sox past A’s in opener

OAKLAND, Calif. (AP) - Lucas Giolito dazzled in his postseason debut, stymieing the Oakland Athletics through six perfect innings and sending the Chicago White Sox to a 4-1 victory in the opener of their best-of-three wild-card series. Giolito yelled in delight after striking out the side in the sixth, quickly walking back to the dugout with his arms to his side. The right-hander, who pitched a no-hitter against Pittsburgh on Aug. 25, didn’t allow a baserunner to the AL West champions until Tommy La Stella’s clean single up the middle to start the seventh. José Abreu hit a two-run homer and Adam Engel also connected for Chicago.

