Advertisement

Giolito dazzles, Abreu slugs White Sox past A’s in opener

José Abreu hit a two-run homer and Adam Engel also connected for Chicago
(WNDU)
By Associated Press
Published: Sep. 29, 2020 at 8:45 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OAKLAND, Calif. (AP) - Lucas Giolito dazzled in his postseason debut, stymieing the Oakland Athletics through six perfect innings and sending the Chicago White Sox to a 4-1 victory in the opener of their best-of-three wild-card series. Giolito yelled in delight after striking out the side in the sixth, quickly walking back to the dugout with his arms to his side. The right-hander, who pitched a no-hitter against Pittsburgh on Aug. 25, didn’t allow a baserunner to the AL West champions until Tommy La Stella’s clean single up the middle to start the seventh. José Abreu hit a two-run homer and Adam Engel also connected for Chicago.

(Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)

Latest News

High School

Plymouth High School football sidelined due to coronavirus

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By 16 News Now
The Plymouth Rockies are now sidelined due to a member of the coaching staff testing positive for COVID-19.

Sports

Plymouth High School football sidelined due to coronavirus

Updated: 10 hours ago
Plymouth High School football sidelined due to coronavirus

Sports

Notre Dame football COVID-19 outbreak caused by pregame events

Updated: 10 hours ago
Notre Dame football COVID-19 outbreak caused by pregame events

Nhl

Bubble hockey champions: Tampa Bay Lightning win Stanley Cup

Updated: 22 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
Goals from Point and Blake Coleman and a 22-save shutout by Andrei Vasilevskiy were enough to power the Lightning to their second championship in franchise history after winning it in 2004

Latest News

Notre Dame

Former Domer Chris Quinn to coach in NBA Finals for Miami Heat

Updated: 23 hours ago
|
By Mark Skol Jr.
Quinn helped the Heat get back to the NBA Finals for the first time since 2014

Notre Dame

Four-star wide receiver Deion Colzie commits to Notre Dame

Updated: 23 hours ago
|
By Mark Skol Jr.
Colzie was originally committed to the Irish but decommited back in March.

Nfl

Nick Foles is Bears starting QB for game against Colts

Updated: 23 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
Foles had come on in relief of an ineffective Mitchell Trubisky.

Notre Dame

39 Notre Dame football players not available due to COVID-19

Updated: Sep. 28, 2020 at 6:32 PM EDT
|
By Mark Skol Jr.
The Notre Dame football team has not practiced since the postponement of the Wake Forest game but the team has resumed conditioning activities

Sports

39 Notre Dame players unavailable due to COVID-19

Updated: Sep. 28, 2020 at 11:40 AM EDT
39 Notre Dame players unavailable due to COVID-19

Mlb

Slow start sends White Sox to costly 10-8 loss vs Cubs

Updated: Sep. 27, 2020 at 11:12 PM EDT
|
By Associated Press
The Chicago White Sox tumbled out of position for a home playoff series, losing 10-8 to Kris Bryant and the crosstown Cubs