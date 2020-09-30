Elkhart police sergeant recognized for saving twin baby girls

ELKHART, Ind. (WNDU) - Sgt. Dan Jones is being recognized by the Elkhart Police Department after he helped save twin baby girls who were unconscious and not breathing.

From the Elkhart Police Department on Facebook:

The Elkhart Police Department would like to recognize Sgt. Dan Jones. On September 29, 2020 at 11:22 am dispatch put out a call of a baby that drowned in the bathtub. Sgt Jones was close to the location and responded to the address. When Sgt. Jones arrived, there were two 10-month-old female twins unconscious and not breathing. Sgt. Jones performed CPR on one of the females. Sgt Jones was able to get the baby to start breathing again. Medics arrived and tended to the other baby that was unconscious and not breathing and were able to get the baby breathing as well. Both infants were rushed to the Memorial Hospital in South Bend. The full extent of the injuries to the infants is unknown at this time. The quick actions by Sgt. Jones and the Elkhart Fire Dept Medics, will give the infants a fighting chance at the hospital. Job Well done Sgt. Jones and Medics!

