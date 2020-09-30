Advertisement

Elkhart announces trick-or-treating times

(WSAZ)
By 16 News Now
Published: Sep. 30, 2020 at 12:59 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ELKHART, Ind. (WNDU) - Elkhart just announced that trick-or-treating will take place on Saturday, October 31, from 6 - 8 p.m.

From the Office of Mayor Rod Roberson:

For 2020, Elkhart will have Trick-or-Treating from 6 – 8 pm on Saturday, October 31st. Participants are asked to leave their porch or other exterior lighting on for the duration of participation.

There are always precautions to be taken on Halloween to ensure the safety and enjoyment of everyone. In 2020, some added precautions are necessary due to the continued presence of the COVID-19 virus. The transmission of this virus from eating is unlikely, however, transmission is possible by touching an infected surface like a candy wrapper and then touching the eyes, nose, or mouth. Hand-washing remains an essential step in preventing the spread.

As you and your families set out to enjoy Halloween 2020, here are some precautions to keep in mind:

•             Travel only in household groups

•             Carry a flashlight or other luminous items like glow sticks or reflective clothing

•             Those passing out treats are asked to not allow trick-or-treaters to reach into the communal container, but rather pass out treats wearing gloves or with frequent sanitizing

•             Those passing out treats, please consider preparing goodie bags for individual trick-or-treaters to grab

•             For Trick-or-Treaters, please don’t eat your candy until you’ve had the change to thoroughly wash your hands

•             A costume mask is not a substitute for a cloth mask and costume-wearers should consider incorporate a Halloween-themed cloth mask into their outfit

Not Trick-or-Treating this year? Here are some recommended lower-risk alternatives from the CDC:

•             Carving or decorating pumpkins with members of your household and displaying them

•             Carving or decorating pumpkins outside, at a safe distance, with neighbors or friends

•             Decorating your house, apartment, or living space

•             Doing a Halloween scavenger hunt where children are given lists of Halloween-themed things to look for while they walk outdoors from house to house admiring Halloween decorations at a distance

•             Having a virtual Halloween costume contest

•             Having a Halloween movie night with people you live with

•             Having a scavenger hunt-style trick-or-treat search with your household members in or around your home rather than going house to house

“We want you to enjoy Halloween, but please do it safely for the sake of your health and the health of our community. We have seen spikes in our positivity rate following other holidays where people let their guard down and gather in ways they don’t normally. Keep Halloween an outdoor activity this year and continue to distance, wash your hands, and mask-up.” – Mayor Roberson

As we head into the 2020 holiday season, please consult the CDC’s recommendations on holiday celebrations:

https://www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/daily-life-coping/holidays.html

Copyright 2020 WNDU. All rights reserved.

