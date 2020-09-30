Advertisement

Dangerous waves on Lake Michigan; Strong winds and light rain Wednesday

Showers likely along the Indiana/Michigan border after 3pm
By Meteorologist Kimberly Newman
Published: Sep. 30, 2020 at 7:10 AM EDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
TODAY:

Few showers on and off, especially this afternoon. Wake up temperatures in the low 50s. A light jacket will come in handy! Afternoon highs reach the middle 60s. Today is the warmest day of the week.

TONIGHT:

Mainly dry with partly cloudy skies. Lows in the middle 40s.

TOMORROW:

A chilly start with afternoon highs stalling out in the middle 50s. Cold from beginning to end. Rain showers likely on the radar through the afternoon and evening.

Dry and downright cold on Friday.

