Chilliest air of the season

By Meteorologist Mike Hoffman
Published: Sep. 30, 2020 at 6:09 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - HERE COMES THE BIG CHILL! As I’ve been saying for more than a week now, the coldest air of the season will come in this Friday. I’m expecting a high of only 51, which would tie for the 3rd coldest high temperature for October 2nd on record. The low the next morning should get at least into the middle 30s, but I could easily see it going to freezing, or a bit below, in many areas. So a frost appears likely Saturday morning, with a chance for a light freeze in some areas. It will remain chilly over the weekend with another chance for showers on Sunday. A bit of a warm up for 2 or 3 days early next week...

Tonight: Breezy and turning chillier...could be a brief shower in a few spots. Low: 46, Wind: WNW 7-14

Thursday: Variably cloudy early. Afternoon showers, and maybe thundershowers, are likely. High: 55, Wind: NW 9-18

Thursday night: Evening showers in many areas, then lake-effect rain showers west of US-31 overnight. Low: 40

Friday: Variably cloudy and cold...maybe a shower in spots. High: 51

