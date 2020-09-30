Benton Harbor teen crowned Mr. Blossomtime

BENTON HARBOR, Ind. (WNDU) - This week, we told you about how Miss Berrien Springs, Faith Kittleson, was crowned 2020 Miss Blossomtime.

Well, we want to introduce you to Mr. Blossomtime, Jeremiah Sterling Jr. of Benton Harbor.

Because of the pandemic, the pageant was delayed six months and was held outdoors under a tent at the Golf Club at Harbor Shores in Benton Harbor.

Congrats to both Kittleson and Sterling on the accomplishment!

