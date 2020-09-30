Beacon releases 1,000th COVID-19 patient

ELKHART, Ind. (WNDU) - Beacon Health System announced Tuesday that they’ve released their 1,000th COVID-19 patient.

Meet Bennie Payton.

The 74-year-old spent nearly two weeks in the COVID unit at Elkhart General Hospital after testing positive for the virus.

Payton is a retired Elkhart Community Schools elementary teacher, where she spent 39 years as a teacher at Pinewood Elementary School.

