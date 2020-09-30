Advertisement

Beacon releases 1,000th COVID-19 patient

Bennie Payton, right, and her daughter.
Bennie Payton, right, and her daughter.(Beacon Health System)
By 16 News Now
Published: Sep. 29, 2020 at 8:24 PM EDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
ELKHART, Ind. (WNDU) - Beacon Health System announced Tuesday that they’ve released their 1,000th COVID-19 patient.

Meet Bennie Payton.

The 74-year-old spent nearly two weeks in the COVID unit at Elkhart General Hospital after testing positive for the virus.

Payton is a retired Elkhart Community Schools elementary teacher, where she spent 39 years as a teacher at Pinewood Elementary School.

