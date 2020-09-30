Amy Coney Barrett meets with Indiana senators

Ind. (WNDU) - Judge Amy Coney Barrett met with several senators today, including Indiana Senators Mike Braun and Todd Young.

After she and Braun met, he sat in on a conference call, where he was asked about the likelihood of her past ties to the religious organization, People of Praise, being brought up during her confirmation hearings.

“When it comes to your religious affiliation, or other groups that you are part of, I think you gotta be careful there. That’s a First Amendment right. And that same type of scrutiny or questioning, you know, would work on any type of religious affiliation. I think that when you’re interviewing for a job like Supreme Court justice, you’re gonna get all kinds of questions. I don’t think it’s unfair to ask it. She strikes me, not only with her educational background, her professional background, and mostly as a mother and a leader of a family. She will sort through that. I don’t see any reason why that would impact her ability to be objective on the bench,” said Braun.

Braun says he fully supports Barrett’s nomination, and will vote to confirm her without hesitation.

Meanwhile, People of Praise has deleted mentions of Barrett from its website.

And when Barrett met with Senator Young, he said she’s the right person for the job.

“I’m really proud to be here with Judge Amy Coney Barrett. She has stellar credentials, she has a proven record of originalism, and most importantly, I think she understands the role of a judge is to interpret the law as written and not to legislate from the bench. I and other senators were elected in 2016 with a mandate to ensure that judges like this were put on the federal bench,” said Young.

Young says Barrett should receive a fair evaluation and believes she will.

